Coronavirus Cases in Indonesia Increase to 19 People

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia Government announced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Indonesia from 6 to 19 patients.

“Today, the number of positive contaminated cases is 19,” said government spokesman specifically for handling coronavirus cases, Achmad Yurianto in an official statement here on Monday, March 9.

Previously, the number of patients positive corona six people. Yurianto said that number had increased to 19 people. “People are asked to remain calm because the clinical tendency for this disease is not what we imagined like in Wuhan,” Yuri said.

“Because we have reported positive cases in hospitals, fully independent, no one uses oxygen, infusion, and can do the treatment themselves,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)