Controversial Writer Salman Rushdie Stabbed in New York

New York, MINA – Salman Rushdie, a British writer born in India, was stabbed by a person while giving a lecture in the southwestern state of New York, United States on Friday.

As quoted from Al Jazeera on Saturday, Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and stomach as he was introduced to the audience at a literary event.

Police confirmed Rushdie was stabbed “at least once in the neck, and at least once in the stomach” by an assailant who rushed onto the stage and lunged at the 75-year-old writer just as he was introduced to the audience.

After that Rushdie was taken to the hospital and underwent hours of surgery. He was on a ventilator so he couldn’t speak until Friday night.

Later, Police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar, 24, from New Jersey.

New York State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski said he had no “indication of a motive” at this “very early” stage of the investigation. He believes that Matar acted alone.

Salman Rushdie is a controversial writer whose novel “The Satanic Verses” sparked death threats against him from Iranian leaders in the 1980s. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)