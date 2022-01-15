Concourse Mosque Becomes New York Fire Donation Center

New York, MINA – A mosque in Concourse Village takes on the role of a donation center for donations to be made to victims and families displaced by the fire that broke out in Twin Parks.

Brooklyn News reported on Saturday, in the midst of the grief, a new sense of hope emerged from the tragedy for some New Yorkers and the public. City-wide donations continue to pour in at the Islamic Cultural Center, with several rooms filled from floor to ceiling.

The place of worship became a central location where the families of the victims could come and pick up whatever they needed. The mosque is also expanding its offer to individual tenants in Twin Parks Northwest and displaced families.

The center said with the exception of clothing, the victims needed all kinds of donations to continue helping their families rebuild their lives. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)