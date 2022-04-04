Clashes in Jerusalem, 19 Injured Residents

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem reported that its officers handled 19 injured residents during clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation forces in Bab al-Amud, Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday night.

Officers said the injuries were caused by rubber bullets and beatings. Four injured people were immediately taken to hospital for treatment and the rest were treated in the field. Quds Press reports.

“The occupation forces attacked the youths in Bab al-Amud in Jerusalem, with stun grenades and rubber bullets, and attacked them brutally,” the resident said.

The occupation police brought in troops reinforced by cavalry units, and undercover police, given the continuing tension.

At the same place, troops arrested a child, in addition to the two youths they arrested Sunday afternoon. (T/RE1)

