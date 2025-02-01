Cisarua Declaration, AWG Reaffirms Commitment to Reconstruct Gaza

Cisarua, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) working conference, held in collaboration with Maemuna Center Indonesia (Mae-CI), concluded after three days with the declaration of the Cisarua Declaration.

The reading of the Cisarua Declaration took place during the closing ceremony of the AWG-Maemuna Center 2025 working conference at Villa Panorama, Cisarua, Bogor, West Java on Friday.

The declaration emphasizes a strong commitment to reconstruct Gaza and advocating for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence.

AWG Presidium Chairman M. Anshorullah, along with AWG Central Board officials, read the declaration in front of several prominent figures, including AWG Patron Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhari Al-Shun, national figure Anies Baswedan, Deputy Director for the Middle East of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rijal Al Huda, Chairman of the MUI International Relations and Cooperation Department Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, MER-C Patron Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, and Radio Silaturahim patron Faried Thalib.

The declaration highlights the importance of unity, solidarity, and tangible actions in assisting Palestine, which is currently experiencing genocide due to the Zionist Israeli aggression.

“The struggle to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine is not only a moral and religious obligation, but also part of the mandate of the Indonesian Constitution, which upholds the values of humanity and justice,” said M. Anshorullah in his remarks.

Key points of the Cisarua Declaration include:

Affirming Unity and Solidarity: Moving collectively to support the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence. Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood: Enhancing unity in various humanitarian and Palestinian causes. Rebuilding Gaza: Dedicating resources for the reconstruction of Gaza after the genocide. Prioritizing the Construction of a Maternity and Child Hospital in Gaza City: Supporting women and children victims of Zionist atrocities. Gathering National and International Support: Mobilizing support for infrastructure, healthcare, and education in Palestine. Expanding Partnership Networks: Strengthening cooperation with governments, NGOs, and world figures to support the Palestinian cause. Encouraging Global Community Engagement: Promoting active participation in advocacy and tangible actions. Strengthening Advocacy and Diplomacy: Educating the public through media and literacy on the importance of Al-Aqsa’s liberation. Supporting Global Diplomatic Efforts: Encouraging global diplomatic efforts to press for policies against occupation and genocide. Consolidating the Role of Aqsa Working Group and Maemuna Center Indonesia: Ensuring the continuity of strategic programs until Palestinian independence is achieved.

The reading of the declaration was attended by various important figures, including government representatives, religious leaders, and humanitarian activists who have long supported the Palestinian struggle.

They welcomed the declaration and reaffirmed their support for Palestinian independence.

The Cisarua Declaration is expected to be a new momentum in strengthening the global solidarity movement for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

