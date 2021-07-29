Church Leaders Solidarity Visit to Palestinian Families in Sheikh Jarrah

Sheikh Jarrah, MINA – Church leaders in Jerusalem on Wednesday paid a solidarity visit to Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians living in Sheikh Jarrah face eviction from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers ahead of a critical court hearing.

Patriarch (archbishop) Pierbattista Pizzaballa and other ecumenical church leaders met with Sheikh Jarrah’s family and heard their story of their ordeal, and their struggle to defend the home they have lived in for decades, WAFA reports.

Israel’s Supreme Court will decide on Monday on an appeal against the forced eviction from their homes as requested by Israeli settler groups, which seek to expropriate their homes and settle in with Jewish settlers.

Archbishop Pierbattista offered words of encouragement to the family, as well as promises of prayer and support for the church in the face of legal threats they face.

The family thanked church leaders for their visit in solidarity, and support for their fight against the illegal displacement of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.

“Today, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, we have the honor of visiting Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa and a group of church leaders in Jerusalem to our neighborhood, which confirms their support for our fight against ethnic cleansing, and systematic forced displacement,” said community representative Sheikh Jarrah in his statement.

“This visit means a lot to us, and it is a strong message or support. Thank you from our hearts,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)