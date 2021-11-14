Chinese President’s Xi Congratulates Palestine Declaration of Independence Day

Ramallah, MINA – President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday received a letter of congratulations from the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the 33rd anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence which falls on November 15, 2021.

In the letter, President Xi Jinping said he would enhance China-Palestine relations with the aim of promoting cooperation between the two countries in all fields for the common good, Wafa reported.

Xi stressed China’s desire to continue to provide assistance, especially in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and improving the livelihoods of the Palestinian people.

China also reiterated its firm support for the just cause of Palestine and the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international resolutions, including the principle of a two-state solution. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)