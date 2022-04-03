China Restrict Uighur Muslims Allowed to Fast During Ramadan

Xinjiang, MINA – Chinese authorities in Xinjiang have restricted the number of Uighur Muslims allowed to fast for Ramadan.

As quoted from Radio Free Asia on Sunday, The restrictions have drawn strong criticism from rights groups who see the government’s directive as the latest attempt to reduce Uighur Muslim culture in the region.

For years, officials in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) have banned Uighur Muslims from observing Ramadan. Including prohibiting civil servants, students, and teachers to fast.

Several neighborhood committees in Urumqi as well as several village officials in Kashi and Hetian prefectures have received notices that only 10-50 Muslims are allowed to fast during Ramadan.

Those who will fast during Ramadan must register with the authorities, according to local administrators and police in Xinjiang.

A village administrator who oversees 10 families in the Yining area, said registration was already underway in his community. School age children are not allowed to fast.

“This system is designed to avoid religion having a negative effect on children’s minds,” he said.

A Uighur Muslim employee at a hotel contacted by RFA said he could not answer anything about Ramadan and hung up immediately. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)