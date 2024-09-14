Chile Intervenes in ICJ’s Genocide Case against Israel over Gaza War

The Hague, MINA – Chile on Friday officially filed a declaration of intervention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Chile’s intervention, submitted under Article 63 of the ICJ Statute, asserts its interest in the construction of the Genocide Convention as it applies to the case.

According to Article 63, any state party to a convention that is under judicial consideration has the right to intervene, making the ICJ’s interpretation of that convention binding on them as well.

In its declaration, Chile emphasized the importance of the interpretation of key articles within the Genocide Convention.

Chile’s move underscores its concern over the legal interpretation of these provisions, given the gravity of the allegations being raised in the Gaza war.

Both South Africa and Israel have been invited by the ICJ to submit written observations in response to Chile’s declaration.

The court’s judgment on the matter will be binding not only on the original parties involved but also on Chile, in accordance with the rules governing such interventions.

On Dec. 29, 2023, South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel, stating violations of the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Several countries have since joined the case, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the State of Palestine, Spain, and Türkiye.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)