Chief of Israeli Occupation Army’s Ground Forces Resign

Gaza, MINA – Chief of the Israeli occupation army’s Ground Forces Tamir Yadai resigned due to “personal reasons,” the military said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A military statement did not provide further details about Yadai’s resignation, which came after he served three years in his position.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, Yadai is expected to submit his candidacy for “significant positions” within the army.

His resignation came as Israel continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,200 others since October 7 last year.

The Israeli army is also engaged in daily exchanges of cross-border attacks with the Lebanese group Hezbollah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)