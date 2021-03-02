Catholic Church Condemns Jewish Settler Attacks on Jerusalem Romanian Church Convent

Jerusalem, MINA – The Holy Land Catholic Ordinary Council (ACOHL) has condemned repeated attacks by illegal Jewish settlers on a Romanian Church monastery in Jerusalem.

The WAFA News Agency reported that the latest attack was carried out by burning the entrance to the convent of the Romanian Orthodox Church in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Musrara, close to the Jewish orthodox area.

The local pastor managed to extinguish the fire quickly. Surveillance camera footage shows a group of radical Orthodox Jews trying to burn down the entrance to the monastery.

“This act of vandalism is the fourth in a month targeting the same monastery, according to the authorities, some worshipers of Orthodox Judaism are suspected of being the assailants, “ACOHL said in a statement.

ACOHL condemned “offensive” attacks that undermine peaceful coexistence between different religious communities.

“We, the Catholic Church, are united with the Orthodox Church and all other Christian communities in Jerusalem, strongly condemn this act of vandalism which offends not only the lives of Christians but also many people who still believe in dialogue and mutual respect. This action goes against the spirit of peaceful coexistence among different religious communities in the Holy City (Jerusalem), “he said.

They demanded that Israeli authorities open a serious investigation into the attack and the attackers be immediately arrested and tried.

“All political and religious authorities in the Holy City must unite in condemning the actions that have occurred so frequently in recent months in Jerusalem. For that reason, we demand that the Israeli security authorities investigate this incident seriously and bring the attacker to justice, “he added.

“This action and the reasons behind it prove, once again, that it is important and urgent to work to ensure all educational institutions in (this) country educate their students about tolerance and respect for other religions, communities and nations,” he continued.

‘We pray to the Almighty for the provision of wisdom to learn to live side by side with one another, to respect each other’s dignity and rights,” concluded the Assembly. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)