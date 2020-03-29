Canadian Muslims Shoulder to Face Covid-19

Toronto, MINA – Canadian Muslims consisting of health experts, religious leaders and advocats formed a team called the Canadian Muslim Covid-19 Task Force (CMCTF) to work together to serve citizens in the form of information and needs in dealing with the global corona virus pandemic.

“The specific mandate of this task force is to create collaborative forums between medical, religious and community organizations throughout the country to be involved in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr. M. Hashim Khan, is a respirologist in Toronto, a member of the board of Canadian Muslim Medical Association and co-chair of CMCTF, as quoted by Aboutislam on Sunday.

Members will inform each other about their activities, share ideas, knowledge, experiences, and resources, help identify gaps, community needs, and promote integrated approaches to overcome challenges.

With Ramadan approaching and various religious activities changing, including the management of bodies, collaboration of the task force will provide guidance in accordance with religious guidance and the best health information.

“At a critical time like this, Canadian Muslims are doing various things to support efforts to fight the virus by protecting the health and well-being of our community,” said Imam Refaat Mohamed, President of the Canadian Council of Imams and a founding member of the Covid-19 Task Force. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)