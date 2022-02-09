By Congregation of All Muslims to Liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine

The liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine could only be done with congregation (unity under one leader) of all Muslims in world.

“Arab countries, for example, jointly boycott, don’t send the United States oil, of course this can be decisive,” said Ali Farkhan Tsani, Preacher of Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School.

Moreover, more than 1.5 billion Muslims in the world, if they have the same unity and integrity, will be able to expel colonialism from the earth full of blessings, he continued.

He said that the controversial step taken by US President Donald Trump by moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem did not need to happen if all Muslims were united. Although now is not too late to try to do that, he continued.

“God obliges unity and forbids division, as ordered by Surah Ali Imran verse 103, do not return to the patterns of ignorance, blaspheme each other, slander each other, be hostile to each other among people and nations,” he said.

He added especially during the holy month of Ramadan, fasting people will guard their words and actions from various hate speech, slander, and hoax news, which are not necessarily true.

“We are not just because there is an Electronic Information and Transaction Law. However, Islamic teachings do teach fatabayyanu, checking and rechecking news that tends to divide,” he said.

In the study, who is also the Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA), said that in the future, Muslims will get glory.

“The number of converts to Islam is increasing, especially in Europe, such as in Russia, as well as China. There are tens of millions of them, which, if combined in one unit, will become the new power of the Islamic world,” he added.

He also appealed to parents and teachers to continue to prepare future generations with the Qur’an, morality by imitating the Messenger of Allah, broad knowledge and insight, welcoming the era of the revival of civilization in the Islamic world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)