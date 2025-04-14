Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park Named Third Most Beautiful in the World

San Francisco, MINA – Indonesia’s Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS), located in East Java, has brought pride to the country by being named the third most beautiful national park in the world.

The ranking was published in The World’s Most Beautiful National Parks 2023 report by Bounce, a San Francisco–based travel platform. Kruger National Park in South Africa took first place, followed by Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil in second.

The evaluation was based on several key indicators, including the number of Instagram posts, TikTok views, Google search volume, and online reviews from travelers around the world.

TNBTS earned a score of 7.89 out of 10, highlighting its global appeal and popularity among international visitors.

Also Read: Indonesia Sends 20 Preachers to the UAE for Religious Moderation Training

Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, expressed pride in the achievement and hoped the global recognition would boost tourism to the TNBTS region.

The park is renowned for its stunning volcanic landscape, which includes Mount Bromo, Mount Semeru, and a vast sea of sand. The blend of breathtaking scenery and rich local culture makes it a top destination for both domestic and international tourists.

This recognition adds to Indonesia’s growing list of achievements in nature-based tourism and is expected to raise awareness of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable tourism development in the country.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Approves Indonesia’s Request for Additional Hajj Officers