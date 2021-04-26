British Muslims Demand Explanation The Labour Party Leader for Pulling Out Public Iftar

London, MINA – Friends of Al Aqsa and a number of Muslim organizations in the UK have issued a petition demanding an explanation from Labor Party Leader, Keir Starmer, for pulling out a virtual public iftar organized by the Ramadan Tent Project.

The petition said the Labor Leader had double standards after previously agreeing to participate, but pulling out after the Council of Deputies (BoD), a pro-Israel lobby group affiliated with the World Jewish Congress (WJC), warned him of event organizers’ support for boycotting Israeli dates produced in the occupied territories, MEMO reported on Sunday.

According to petition, since Israeli settlements are declared illegal under international law, boycotting their property is widely recognized as a legitimate form of activism.

A recent YouGov poll showed that 61 percent of Labor Party members support the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement against Israel, while only 8 percent oppose.

The founder and CEO of the Cordoba Foundation, Dr Anas Altikriti, deplored the actions of the Labor Party leader who said “rather than upholding international law and supporting the establishment of two-thirds of his own party members,” Starmer chose to pulling out from the Iftar event.

On their part, the petitioners further accused starmer of denigrating Muslims and anyone seeking justice and redress for the Palestinian people.

They noted that by “demonizing the BDS,” the Labor Leader was “sending a clear signal of his unconditional support for Israel.” (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)