Britain Provides Aid for Palestine to Fight COVID-19

Jerusalem, MINA – As part of efforts to tackle the spread of new coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, the United Kingdom on Wednesday announced two support packages for medical supplies and health systems in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The British government pledged $ 670 million to combat the global spread of COVID-19, including vaccine research and development, treatment, and testing as well as supporting health systems in developing countries and helping to reduce the economic impact on the poorest countries.

British Consulate General in Jerusalem Philip Hall said the British contribution of US$ 1 million which will be used to buy important medical devices in support of critical patient care. In addition, Britain will supply materials to increase the testing capacity of the Palestinian COVID-19 laboratory. Thus quoted from Wafa News Agency on Friday, April 10.

“Today’s announcement underscores Britain’s commitment to stand with the Palestinian people at this challenging time,” Philip said.

He added that this contribution would support the Palestinian Authority and the UN’s strong response to the crisis. “New equipment will help keep doctors, nurses and other paramedics on the front lines safe because they work to save lives,” he said.

The procurement of medical devices was carried out by UNICEF and WHO. Last month, the United Kingdom announced an allocation of US$ 100,000 to support WHO in accelerating the initial response to COVID-19 in Palestine, to ensure early detection and case management from suspected COVID-19 cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)