Bridge in India Collapses, 81 People Reportedly Died

Gujarat, MINA – A suspension bridge in the western part of the Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday. Authorities reported that at least 81 people were killed and dozens more seriously injured.

The Time of India page reports, the bridge spans 230 meters, built in the 19th century by the British government. Previously, the bridge was closed to the public six months ago for renovation purposes.

When the tragedy occurred, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day visit to the region. Modi immediately ordered the mobilization of the SAR team to carry out rescue actions.

Local television Zee News reported that more than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed.

The Minister of State at Gujarat’s Ministry of Manpower and Employment, Brijesh Merja, said the current focus was on search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel said personnel from the Indian army, navy and air force were assisting the search and rescue operation. (T/RE1)

