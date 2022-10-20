Breakdancing As Trauma Therapy for  Gaza Children

Gaza children do breakdancing to cope with the stress and trauma of years of war in the region.

The moves with names like top rock and down rock are part of a training program by Gaza coach Ahmed Al-Ghraiz, who says he uses dance as therapy to help children kick away fears and release tension.

He also has a certificate in post-traumatic studies. Al-Ghraiz spent seven years in Europe and returned to do breakdancing shows with his friends. The show reflected the struggle of the Palestinian, especially in Gaza.

At first, the people in the camp rejected it until Ghraiz pointed out that it could help children’s problems that they are facing everyday and it also helps those children to process their horrible experiences.

“Some children come to me and they say they are tired, they also look withered, which means they are not getting enough rest or sleeping well. I found that some used to cut themselves, and others avoided social activities,” said Ghraiz.

“Sports and dance like that create psychological stability,” he said.

Dance is used for therapy alongside traditional counseling and rehabilitation. The dance moves aim to relieve anxiety, depression, anger, and post-traumatic stress.

UNICEF in 2022 said nearly 500,000 children in Gaza needed psychological care.

“We are scared, we are staying at home, and we are afraid of noises, from drones and war,” said 11-year-old Jana Al-Shafe.

“Our mental health changes with breakdancing. We are entertained when we come here and play with our friends and change our mood,” he said. (T/ri/RE1)

Source: https://www.republika.co.id/berita/rjyaf6335/breakdance-jadi-terapi-trauma-untuk-anak-gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)