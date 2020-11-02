Boycott of French Food Products in Indonesian Minimarkets

Jakarta, MINA – Many minimarkets in Indonesia have started boycotting French food products. Starting from baby milk, bottled mineral water to biscuits. Thus quoted from detik food on Monday.

The excitement began with the words of French President Emmanuel Macron who were considered to have insulted Islam and the Prophet Muhammad SAW. Make many Muslim countries in the world boycott French products in protest, including in Indonesia.

A few days ago, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) gave an appeal to Muslims to boycott all French products until President Emmanuel Macron apologized.

In several posts on Instagram, many local convenience stores have flocked to pull French food products from their shelves.

The food product is quite diverse. But the ones that are mostly boycotted were Danone’s AQUA mineral water, Levite packaged drinks, and SGM’s milk for babies and children.

“The indigenous minimarket (Muslim) network, BASMALAH owned by Sidogiri Corp, simultaneously in all Networks in East Java. Boycott all French products and take them off the sales shelves. Sustenance Allah’s guarantee, we show that we love the Prophet Muhammad,” wrote the statement. videos from Instagram @ valestin3_reborn.

In the short video, two Basmalah minimarket employees are busy loading French products into boxes. Starting from food products, beverages, children’s milk, to facial care products.

It’s not just Basmalah minimarkets that are boycotting French products but also one local Muslim supermarket named Dalwa Mart also does the same.

The supermarket in Pasuruan, East Java has called for a boycott of French products from their stores. In the photos they upload on Instagram, Dalwamart has a list of food and beverage products originating from France.

Many shelves were emptied and boycotted. To indicate that the shelf will not be filled with any products for a while.

The boycott of French products did not only come from minimarket managers. Many netizens are actively uploading videos on Instagram, to invite people to do the same. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)