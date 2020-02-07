Baycora Becomes First Muslim Police Chief in Paterson City

Paterson, New Jersey, MINA – Ibrahim Baycora, a Muslim of Turkish-American descent was appointed as Chief of Police in the City of Paterson, New Jersey, the United States.

Quoting from Anadolu Agency on Friday, Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora was sworn in by holding Al-Quran as Paterson’s 17th police chief during a ceremony at Paterson City Hall last Tuesday.

Baycora has served in the Paterson city police department for more than three decades. He replaces Troy Oswald, who retired this month.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and prayers attended by members of the Turkish community in New York and New Jersey, senior officials from Paterson’s local government, and Baycora’s family and relatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said “Hello, welcome, and how are you,” he said.

“Baycora will be the first Turkish police chief in the US history. He will be the first Muslim police chief in the city of Paterson, “Sayegh said.

He added that the US had made history.

On the same occasion, Baycora said he was proud of his nationality and origins.

“As a child from the east side of Paterson who grew up here, Paterson has been my home for half a better century,” he said.

“Paterson has been in my blood all my life, and now is the chief of police after a 32-year career – truly an honor,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

