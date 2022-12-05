Bahraini People Protest Israeli President’s Visit

Manama, MINA – Bahrain’s Anti-Normalization National Initiative protested the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Bahrain’s capital, Manama on Sunday.

As quoted from Palinfo, the movement said Isaac Herzog’s visit to Manama was a new violation and insult to the people of Bahrain who refuse normalization with Israel.

The National Initiative stressed that the people of Bahrain support the Palestinian people and urged the government to stop continuing normalization of relations with Israel.

Isaac Herzog arrived in Bahrain on Sunday for his first state visit to the Gulf country since Israel and Bahrain established diplomatic ties in 2020.

Herzog was greeted upon arrival at the airport by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

Not long after arriving, the Israeli President held talks with Bahrani King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the capital Manama discussing bilateral relations and regional developments.

King Hamad affirmed Bahrain’s “firm position in support of achieving a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” state news agency BNA reported.

Meanwhile Herzog thanked the King of Bahrain for his acceptance and praised his vision of peace, friendship, tolerance and his great contribution to the Abraham Accords, the official name of the US-sponsored normalization agreement between the two countries.

“We must strengthen our alliance for peace and bring more countries and peoples into the circle of peace in our region,” he added on Twitter as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

During his two-day visit, the Israeli President is scheduled to meet members of the local Jewish community in Bahrain.

After Bahrain, Herzog will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bahrain is among four Arab countries that signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalize relations with Israel by 2020. The others are the UAE, Morocco and Sudan. (T/RE1)

