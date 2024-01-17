AWG, UHAMKA Hold Seminar about Literacy of Palestinian Struggle

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian non government organization, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Muhammadiyah Prof Dr Hamka University (Uhamka) held a seminar entitled “Strengthening Literacy of the Palestinian Struggle among Gen-Z” on Wednesday in Jakarta.

The seminar was held because the situation in Palestine is currently increasingly tense, especially since Zionist Israel launched its aggression on October 7 2023. More than 24,000 people were martyred, including children, medical personnel and journalists. The food crisis and humanitarian aid worsen the situation.

It has been more than 100 days, starting from the Gaza genocide on October 7, but there are no signs of letting up. On the other hand, the attention of the world community, especially young people, is starting to be diverted from Palestine.

“Never stop talking about Palestine. It has been more than 100 days of Zionist aggression on Gaza, but the spirit of Gaza residents and fighters is still burning to expel the Zionist invaders. “For this reason, the enthusiasm of Muslims throughout the world should not diminish, in fact they should continue to be increasingly enthusiastic about defending Palestine,” said Chairman of the Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi.

Nur Ikhwan said that this seminar was a form of consistency between AWG, the Indonesian people and Muslims to always speak out about Palestine.

“We hope that with events like this, especially on campuses, schools, etc., we can invite and encourage young people from the millennial generation and generation Z to care more about the Palestinian problem,” said the volunteer for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. .

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution that was formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and help the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the community who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara on 20 Sha’ban 1429 H/21 August 2008 AD in Jakarta. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)