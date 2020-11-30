AWG Opens Donation for Victims of Mount Ile Lewotolok Eruption

Lembata, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) National Humanitarian Institute, opened the Lembata Care Post to help victims of the Ile Lewotolok Volcano Disaster, which was established at Dirham Sablon.

“Today’s residents need ready-to-eat food, such as packaged rice, bread and snacks. Then drinking water, basic necessities, clothes, masks (PPE), sleeping mats (mats, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows, etc.), soap, and shampoo, ”said Ardansyah, Head of AWG Kupang NTT to MINA on Monday.

“God willing, we have sent one million in cash and we spend on public kitchens (rice, eggs, instant noodles), dinner preparation, drinking water, tarpaulins and masks,” he added.

He also said that so far it is estimated that thousands of refugees have fled their homes and livestock.

As a form of concern for the community in Lembata, benefactors who want to help can transfer it to Bank Muamalat Account 7610020824, name Ardansyah with Bank code 147 by giving code 100 behind the transfer nominal. Then, confirm the transfer to 082146483080.

The eruption of the Ile Ape volcano in Lembata Regency, Kupang, NTT has occurred since Friday at 05.57 local time with an observed column height of 500 meters from the top of the mountain.

The volcanic activity status of Mount Ile has been upgraded by the Center for Volcanology for Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) from level II or alert to level III or alert. This status increase takes effect on November 29, 2020, at 13.00 local time. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)