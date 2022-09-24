AWG, Muhammadiyah Discuss Rejection of Israeli Football Team Playing in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Muhammadiyah discussed rejection of the Israeli Football National Team playing in Indonesia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The meeting was held in Dakwah Pusat Muhammadiyah building in Jakarta on Friday and it was also attended by Presidium of Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad.

AWG urges Muhammadiyah to campaign for the rejection.

“We want Muhammadiyah to be involved in this rejection. Muhammadiyah is one of the institutions that defend Palestine by offering scholarships to its citizens. We realize this success can only be achieved through collaboration,” said the Chairman of the AWG Presidium, M Anshorullah.

Anshorullah said, the struggle for Palestine and the Al Aqsa Mosque is the responsibility of all Muslims around the world. Moreover, the 1945 Constitution has written that colonialism in any form must be abolished.

He hoped the government will continue to carry out the mandate.

Presidium of the MER-C said Muhammadiyah, which is a major organization, could embrace other organizations to support the rejection. To maintain national pride and loyalty to the defense of Palestine, this rejection needs to be taken.

AWG as an organization focusing on the defense of Palestine and the Al Aqsa Mosque felt that they had to speak up about rejection of the Israeli Football National Team playing in Indonesia. Although, they know it is almost impossible to replace the host country.

However, the Executive Board of the Institute for Cultural Arts and Sports PP Muhammadiyah, Ma’ruf El Rumi said, just because this rejection does not work, does not mean the struggle for the defense of Palestine is over.

He requested them to take advantage of this event to speak up about injustice and continue to protest against the arrival of the Israeli U-20 National Football Team in Indonesia so their actions can be directly covered by the international media.

However, whether Muhammadiyah supports or not the rejection, it will be determined by the Muhammadiyah Central Executive. The results of the meeting with AWG will be brought to the leadership.

AWG also invited Indonesian to oppose all forms of colonialism, one of which is by supporting the rejection of the Israeli Football National Team playing in Indonesia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)