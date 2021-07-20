AWG Distributes Qurban Meat to Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Global Qurban Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Aqsa Working Group (AWG) distributed qurban meat to a number of Palestinian families in need in Gaza on Tuesday.

AWG’s representative in Gaza, Bilal Anbar, said that this year’s Eid al-Adha, six sheep were slaughtered and distributed to Palestinians, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

It was done in order to give a little happiness to Gazans on this holiday.

Anbar said most Palestinians in Gaza do not have enough money to buy qurban animals, such as cows, camels, sheep and goats.

AWG always takes part in helping Palestinians in Gaza, such as distributing donations of money, clothing, food, health facilities for Palestinians in Gaza.

In addition to Palestine, this year Global Qurban AWG also distributes qurban meat for Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as well as the Philippines. (L-K-G/RE1)

