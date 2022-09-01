Awawda Suspends Hunger Strike After 172 Days Upon Reaching Deal for His Release

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian detainee in Israeli jails, Khalil Awawda, suspended on Wednesday night his 172-day hunger strike after reaching an agreement with Israel to set a ceiling for his administrative detention and to be released on October 2, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission.

Awawda, whose detention was suspended last week but not entirely ended which prompted him to reject it and continue with his hunger strike, will remain in hospital to recover after suffering serious deterioration on his health, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society as quoted by Wafa.

Awawda, a father of four girls, and detained since December 27 of last year after which he was slammed with administrative detention for six months, resumed his hunger strike on July 2 after suspending it earlier after 111 days of strike based on promises to release him before the occupation authority has reneged on its promise and renewed his administrative detention for four more months.

Over the years, Israel has placed thousands of Palestinians in administrative detention for prolonged periods of time, without trying them, without informing them of the charges against them, and without allowing them or their counsel to examine the evidence. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)