Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

Sydney, MINA – A recent survey conducted by the Austrian Gallup Institute revealed that over 70% of Austrians would be willing to boycott US goods in protest against former US President Donald Trump’s trade policies, Anadolu Agency reported.

The poll found that 55% of Austrians perceive Trump’s presidency as a threat to the European Union, while only 32% support compromises with the US. Amid growing transatlantic tensions, 60% of respondents expressed that the EU should seek greater independence from the US.

Expectations for positive EU developments under Trump’s leadership remain low, with only 20% foreseeing beneficial changes.

While most Austrians support a boycott of US products, avoiding American digital services is less appealing. The survey results indicate:

45% could stop using US-based social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp, or X.

47% would be willing to avoid shopping platforms like Amazon.

53% could give up streaming services like Netflix or Spotify.

66% consider American AI tools like ChatGPT dispensable.

The study also found a notable generational divide, with younger Austrians less likely to boycott US digital platforms.

In contrast, travel boycotts proved more popular. Around 60% of Austrians said they would not consider vacationing in the US during Trump’s presidency.

Andrea Fronaschütz from the Gallup Institute commented on the findings, stating, “The introduction of higher tariffs reinforces the desire for the EU to play a more independent role in transatlantic relations. Compromise is hardly seen as a solution.”

The survey underscores growing Austrian skepticism toward US economic policies and highlights increasing calls for EU independence in global trade relations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)