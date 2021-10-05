ASEAN Hand Over US$ 1.1 Million of Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, said that the first batch of humanitarian aid in the form of medical equipment worth US$ 1.1 million had been handed over to the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRSC).

“MRSC has distributed oxygen to four hospitals in September and various medical devices to five hospitals,” said Retno to reporters after holding the ASEAN Foreign Ministers (AMM) meeting on Monday.

Previously, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Yangon had handed over Indonesian humanitarian aid to Myanmar at the MRCS warehouse in the amount of US$ 200,000.

In addition, the ASEAN Secretariat and the AHA Center are currently working with UNICEF and UNOCHA to explore the possibility of implementing a COVID-19 vaccination program for the people of Myanmar.

During the meeting, the ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar submitted a report on the implementation of tasks in the context of implementing the five previously agreed consensus (5PCs).

The Special Envoy conveyed the challenges, including the problem of visits and access to meet with all parties.

Therefore, most of the ASEAN member countries at the meeting expressed disappointment with the implementation of the 5PCs which had not been fully implemented.

“Some countries said that ASEAN should not act as business as usual…observing this development,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister. (T/RE1)

