As 6,002 Citizens Displaced after 6.2 SR Earthquake Hits West Sumatra

West Pasaman, MINA – A total of 6,002 residents of West Sumatra were displaced due to the impact of the 6.2 SR earthquake that occurred on Friday. Most of the residents took refuge in 35 points in West Pasaman Regency.

The National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) as of Saturday morning reported a total of 8 people died, 86 people were injured (10 seriously injured and 76 lightly injured). Of the number of displaced residents, the West Pasaman Regency BPBD reported 5,000 residents in 35 points located in Talamau, Pasaman and Kinali Districts.

Still in West Pasaman, 3 people died, 10 people were seriously injured and 50 people slightly injured. Officers are still updating data on the impact of the earthquake.

Meanwhile in Pasaman Regency, BNPB recorded 5 people died, 25 people were injured and 1,000 people evacuated. Currently, the search for 6 people who are thought to have been buried by the landslide is still being carried out.

Data for other affected residents was recorded in Fifty Cities Regency as many as 16 families or 53 people. Of these, 1 family or 2 people fled to a relative’s place.

In the district of Agam, one baby is reported to have suffered injuries and has received medical treatment.

Earthquakes have an impact on building damage. The total damage triggered by the earthquake included 103 heavily damaged houses (RB), 5 moderately damaged (RS), 317 lightly damaged (RR) houses, 3 RB educational facilities, 1 RR community hall, RR 1 Pasaman Barat regent’s hall. units, as well as uncategorized damage such as 2 units of worship facilities, 1 unit of other public facilities and 1 unit of bank.

The government of West Pasaman Regency has determined the emergency response status for earthquake natural disasters through Decree No. 188.45/160/BUP-PASBAR/2022. The emergency response period will last for 14 days, starting from February 25 to March 10, 2022.

Urgent needs needed by affected residents include tarpaulins and refugee tents, ready-to-eat food, clean water and family equipment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)