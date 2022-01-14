As 6.7 Earthquake Shakes Banten, Vibrations Can Be Felt in Jakarta and Bogor

Jakarta, MINA – A number of areas in Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, Bekasi felt shaking on Friday afternoon at 04:05:41 local time, due to an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 centered in Banten Province.

BMKG reported that the earthquake was at the coordinates: 7.01 latitude-105.26 east longitude (52 km southwest of Sumur, Banten). “No potential for a tsunami #BMKG,” wrote the BMKG on its official Twitter account.

The distance of the earthquake was 52 km southwest of SUMUR-BANTEN, 71 km southwest, Muarabinuangeun-Banten, 95 km southwest of Labuan-Banten, 141 km southwest of Serang-Banten, 197 km southwest of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Even so, the BMKG warned the public to be careful of possible aftershocks.

Several residents reported that the earthquake was felt in Jakarta, including at JL HR Rasuna Said, Kemang, Blok M, Mampang Prapatan.

The earthquake was also reported to be felt in Sawangan, Depok; Tangerang, Gunung Putri, Bogor Regency; Cirendeu, Cileungsi.

Several residents in Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, left their homes when they felt the earthquake for a few seconds.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported an M 6.7 earthquake centered in Sumur District, Pandeglang Regency, Banten. (T/RE1)

