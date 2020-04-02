As 5 Million Palestinians Live in Occupied Areas: PCBS
Yerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) confirmed Israel has occupied at least 85 per cent of the total Palestine area. The Palestinians control less than 15 per cent under strict Israeli restrictions.
The PCBS Issued the details in a report to mark Palestine Land Day on 30 March, MEMO reported, Wednesday.
It pointed out, Jewis migran from overseas now account for a third of the population of the colonial-settler state.
According to the report, there were 13 million Palestinians by the end 2019, of these 5 million are in the occupied Palestine area, while 1.597.000 live in the land occupied since 1948 and are citizen of Israel.
Around 6 Million Palestinians are live in the others Arab Countries, with 727.000 in the wider diaspora around the world.
The report explained, the Israeli Occupation Authorities have used the Oslo division of Palestinian West Bank, in to areas A, B, C in order to strengthen their control over the territory. Area C which makes up 76 per cent of the occupied land, under Israel’s security and administration control.
The PCBS pointed out, Israel had demolished 678 Palestinian facilities in the occupied West Bank , including 251 residential buildings. The 600 Military check point and barricades at the entrances of Palestinians cities, towns, villages are turning west into a series barely connected cantons.
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)