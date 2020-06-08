As 15 Provinces in Indonesia Zero COVID-19 New Cases on June 8

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Government gave a report related to the handling of Coronavirus (COVID-19). As of Monday, June 8, there are 15 provinces with no additional Coronavirus cases.

“There are 15 provinces that reported no cases at all,” said a government spokesman for handling COVID-19, Achmad Yurianto, in a press conference broadcast on the BNPB YouTube channel on Monday.

One of these provinces is Aceh. In addition, there are 21 provinces that report the addition of cases under 10.

“Twenty-one provinces today reported the addition of cases under 10,” he said.

Today, there are an additional 847 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 32,033. While the number of patients recovering increased by 406, bringing the total to 10,904.

While there are an additional 32 patients who died so that a total of 1,883 patients died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)