As 13,800 Prisoners in Indonesia Start Vaccination

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 13,800 prisoners who occupy various correctional institutions (prisons) in Central Java have started undergoing Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Head of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights for the Central Java Region, Yuspahruddin, in Semarang on Wednesday said that the implementation of the vaccination for the inmates is in collaboration with Army and Police, thus quoted from Republika.

“Vaccinators and health workers of Army and Police are assisted in carrying out vaccinations,” he said.

According to him, one of the obstacles in implementing health protocols in prisons is preventing crowds. In order to ensure that inmates keep their distance from each other, he said, this is an obstacle given that many prisons are overcapacity.

He gave the example of the Kedungpane Semarang prison, which actually only has a capacity for 600 people, but actually contains 1,606 inmates.

In this prison itself, he said, there are 1,500 inmates who will be vaccinated. As for other prisons in Central Java, he said, had also started to carry out vaccinations. “With this vaccination, the inmates will be more confident because they will be healthier with the vaccine,” he said. (T/RE1)

