Arrived in Indonesia, Eril’s Body Buried in His Hometown

Jakarta, MINA – The bodies of the eldest son of the Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, Emmeril Khan Mumtadz or Eril arrived in Indonesia on Sunday at 15.30 pm.

Then taken by ambulance to the funeral home, Pakuan Building, Bandung, the official residence of the Governor of West Java, arrived here at around 20.00 pm, not long after the funeral prayer led by Ridwan Kamil.

The family, including Ridwan Kamil, were in the group that brought Eril’s body. They traveled by air from Zurich Kloter Airport in Switzerland, transited in Doha, Qatar and then arrived at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang.

“The management of this corpse is assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Switzerland and the Indonesian Embassy in Doha. A 17-hour journey from Zurich to Doha and arrived in the country,” said family representative, Elpi Nazmuzzaman to reporters upon arrival of Eril’s body as quoted from CNBC Indonesia.

Meanwhile, upon arrival, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over the body to the family. This procession lasts about 40 minutes.

Then, the group headed straight for the Pakuan Building, Bandung, which became the funeral home.

Meanwhile, Eril’s funeral procession will be held on Monday. According to another family representative, Erwin Muniruzaman, the body will depart from the Pakuan Building at 09.00 and will be buried in his mother’s hometown, Atalia Praratya, in Cimaung, Bandung Regency, precisely in the Islamic Center area of ​​the extended family.

Eril was found dead on Wednesday after missing on May 26 in the Aare River, Bern, Switzerland. Eril was found by a female elementary school teacher named Geraldine Beldi in the Engehalde Dam area, approximately five km from the missing location.

The teacher accompanied Eril’s body to Indonesia at the invitation of Ridwan Kamil.

The Pakuan Building yard is like a sea of ​​flowers. A total of 1,070 condolences wreaths were there until 5pm on Sunday.

When he disappeared, Eril was known to swim with his sister and one of his friends. Eril’s visit to Switzerland was aimed at finding several universities and scholarships for master’s studies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)