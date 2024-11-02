Armed Israeli Settlers Attack Homes in Surif, Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Armed Israeli illegal settlers launched an attack this afternoon on several homes in the town of Surif, northwest of Hebron, according to local sources.

Mahmoud Naji, a member of the Surif Municipality, reported to WAFA that dozens of armed colonists from the Bet Ayin settlement, established on the town’s land, attacked the homes in the Deir Al-Nile area of the town under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, firing live ammunition at the residences.

Abdullah Ghnemat, a local resident, stated that the colonists shattered the windows of three Ghnemat family homes with stones and set fire to the surrounding area. He emphasized that, without the vigilance of the citizens, the flames could have engulfed those homes.

Residents in this area face ongoing attacks from Israeli colonists aimed at forcibly displacing them and seizing their lands for colonial expansion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)