Archive Exhibition on 70 Year Indonesian-Russian Diplomatic Relations

Moscow, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, opened an archive exhibition in commemoration of 70 years of Indonesia-Russia diplomatic relations. The exhibition took place at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow on Tuesday, February 4.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Lavrov said that the exhibition contained extensive material that told the rich history of diplomatic relations between the two countries since 1950.

The relations between Russia and Indonesia are developing dynamically in various fields, such as politics, economy and trade, social culture, and military engineering.

Foreign Minister Lavrov also noted that the annual holding of the Indonesian Festival in Moscow and Russian cultural activities in Indonesia became a good tradition.

“With its potential, the two countries can further develop relations at a new level, namely strategic partnerships,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, M.Wahid Supriyadi, appreciated the increasing relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Wahid noted the great role of Russia which was previously named the Soviet Union in the development of Indonesia in the early days after Indonesian independence.

He also underlined the meeting of President Vladimir Putin and President Joko Widodo in recent years which has encouraged increased relations between the two countries and hopes that the tradition of presidential meetings between the two countries can continue.

On 3 February 2020 diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Russia reached 70 years.

The archival exhibition was shown various documents and photos of 70 years history of diplomatic relations between the two countries. L Among these documents are documents dated January 26,1950 concerning the recognition of the Soviet Union to the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia and the Soviet Union’s desire to open diplomatic relations with Indonesia.

While documents from Indonesia received by Moscow on 3 February 1950 conveyed the positive response of the Indonesian government regarding the opening of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In addition, there are also documents dated 30 November 1953 concerning Indonesia’s desire to open an Embassy in Moscow and Moscow’s reply to Jakarta dated 27 December 1953 regarding plans to open an Embassy in Jakarta.

In 1954, the two countries realized the opening of the embassy.

Indonesia’s first Ambassador to the Soviet Union was DR. Subandrio. Displayed in this exhibition is the Letter of Trust, DR. Subandrio as Ambassador signed by President Soekarno dated 11 February 1954 addressed to the leader of the Soviet Union, Kliment Voroshilov.

Other archives regarding the construction of the Friendship Hospital, the correspondence of the leaders and Foreign Ministers of the two countries, and the agreement documents, including the Declaration of the Framework for Cooperation and Friendship Relations between the Republic of Indonesia and the Russian Federation in the 21st Century signed by President Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 21, 2003.

Among the photos on display were photos of DR. Subandrio after the surrender of the Trust Letter to Kliment Voroshilov in April 1954, President Soekarno’s visit to Moscow in 1956, Nikita Khruschev’s visit to Jakarta in 1960, submission of the Indonesian Ambassador’s Letter of Trust, Janwar Marah Djani to the Chairperson of the Soviet Supreme Presidium, Anatoly Lukyanov in 19 May 1989, the submission of the Trust Letter of Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Indonesia, Vladimir Plotnikov to President BJ Habibie on October 18, 1999, and the submission of the Trust Letter of Trust of the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobyova to President Joko Widodo on April 4, 2018. There was also a photo of the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs RI, Retno LP Marsudi with Foreign Minister Lavrov in Jakarta on August 9, 2017 and in Moscow on March 13, 2018. (T/RE1)

