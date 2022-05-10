Arab League Chief Rejects Israeli Attempts to Change Status Quo of Jerusalem

Cairo, MINA – Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit strongly rejected any Israeli statements or positions that would attempt to change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem, Wafa reports.

In a statement, he rejected any attempts to violate the status quo at the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque, which restricts the right of prayer to Muslims only.

He added that any alleged Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites represents a blatant violation of international law and a violation of United Nations resolutions.

The Arab League Chief stressed the firm position of the Arab League in defending Palestinian rights and supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their leadership, and institutions, in defending East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)