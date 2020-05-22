Arab League Backs President Abbas Against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League affirmed today its support for the positions of President Mahmoud Abbas in face of Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Arab League Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories, Saeed Abu Ali, said it is time for the international community to take practical steps towards ending the occupation and recognizing the independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

“This could be achieved through organizing a mechanism by the International Quartet and holding an international conference for peace in the Middle East, on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002,” he said, WAFA News Agency reported.

Abu Ali welcomed all international positions rejecting Israel’s annexation and settlement plans, highlighting the Arab League Council’s decision No. 8522 made on April 30, 2020, which expressed the Arab position rejecting the Israeli aggressive plans to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian lands occupied in 1967.

He demanded the provision of an international protection mechanism for the Palestinian people as well as implementing relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution No. 2334 of 2016, which demanded the Israeli occupation authorities to stop the grab of Palestinian lands, stop settlement construction, and to dismantle existing settlements.

He also stressed that the international community has a responsibility to confront the dangerous escalation of the Israeli government, which aims at liquidating the Palestinian cause.(T/R3/P2)

