Ansarallah Responds to US Airstrikes, Accuses Washington of Aiding Israeli Aggression

Sana’a, MINA – The leader of Ansarallah, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, strongly condemned recent US airstrikes on Yemen, calling them part of a broader American effort to suppress the group’s support for Palestinians, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a statement, al-Houthi accused Washington of working to prevent Ansarallah’s aid to Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing blockade and collective punishment of Gaza.

Al-Houthi further condemned Israel for its actions against the Palestinian population, alleging that the Israeli state was deliberately starving and dehydrating the people of Gaza as part of a genocidal campaign.

He criticized the lack of international intervention to ease the suffering in Gaza, emphasizing that the US continues to support Israel’s policies, despite the growing humanitarian crisis.

“America is a partner in the Israeli occupation, imposing its plans and fulfilling its desires,” al-Houthi declared.

Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for Ansarallah, confirmed that the movement had launched a missile and drone attack on the US aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” in retaliation for the American airstrikes. The military operation, involving 18 missiles and a drone, was described as a significant operation by Saree.

He stated that the strike was in response to more than 47 airstrikes by the US on various Yemeni provinces, which resulted in numerous casualties.

Saree vowed that the Yemeni army would not hesitate to target any naval vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas in response to the aggression, reiterating their commitment to resist US actions.

The US airstrikes followed President Donald Trump’s authorization of a military operation against Ansarallah, accusing the group of piracy and terrorism after they targeted American and international vessels.

Washington claimed that the attacks were retaliation for Ansarallah’s actions against global shipping lanes.

The escalation comes after Ansarallah resumed its blockade on Israeli ships passing through strategic waterways, including the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and Gulf of Aden.

The blockade, which began in November 2023, followed the group’s demands for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. The group targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships with missiles and drones as a show of solidarity with Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)