Ansarallah Launches Ballistic Missiles Targeting Vital Site in Central Israel

Sana’a, MINA – The Ansarallah movement, which is affiliated with the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced on Sunday that it had launched a ballistic missile targeting a “vital site” in central Israel, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree said the hypersonic missile successfully hit its intended target.

The operation was carried out “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in response to the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip,” according to the statement.

Saree warned that missile and drone attacks would continue unless Israel stops its attacks on Gaza and lifts the ongoing siege.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in light of the enemy’s continued crimes in the Gaza Strip, will intensify their military operations using missiles and drones as part of their religious, moral and humanitarian duty to support the fighters in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN claimed that a missile fired from Yemen had been intercepted by air defense systems.

Israel’s Army Radio also reported that four Israelis were lightly injured as they ran for cover after sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)