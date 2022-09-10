Anies Inaugurates JAKHABITAT, ECO Friendly Apartments

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan inaugurated 1,348 units of JAKHABITAT, apartments with zero down payment and also eco friendly, consisting of two buildings each, Nuansa Kanaya Building located in Cilangkap and Swasana Nuansa Building in Pondok Kelapa on September 8.

Nuansa Kanaya Building was built on an area of ± 2.9 hectares with and has 868 units consisting of studio type and two rooms. Meanwhile, Swasana Nuansa Building was built on an area of ± 2.9 hectares and has 480 units consisting of studio type and two rooms.

The President Director of Pembangunan Sarana Jaya, Agus Himawan explained that the construction of it was based on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aspects, integration, inclusion and communal, that’s why the JAKHABITAT is an disability friendly, eco-friendly, and sustainable residence.

“Playgrounds and Green Open Space (RTH) were built there. Besides, the apartments are also disability friendly and eco-friendly,” said Agus.

The Head of the Jakarta Public Housing and Settlement Area (DPRKP), Sarjoko explained, since 2018, Jakarta Government has collaborated with Regionally-Owned Enterprises (BUMD), state-owned corporation (BUMN), and private company to provide affordable housing and financing facilitation so people with low-income can have their own home.

“The apartments were built with the best materials and also have complete facilities,” he explained. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)