An Israel Settler Stabbed by A Palestinian Youth

Yerusalem, MINA – An Israel settler was killed in an attack allegedly stabbed by a Palestinian youth on Wednesday (August 26) afternoon in the Petah Tikva area near Tel Aviv.

Israel media reports, as quoted by Palinfo, that a 35 years old settler was stabbed by a Palestinian man in Petah Tekva.

“The settler who was stabbed suffered serious injuries before being pronounced dead in hospital,” the report said.

Another source, Yedioth Ahronoth, said that the Palestinian man had been arrested and taken for questioning by the Shin Bet. (T/Hju/RE1)

