Ambassador Zuhair Calls for International Community to Protect Palestinian People

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Dr. Zuhair S.M. Al-Shun called on the international community to stand firm in protecting the Palestinian people from attacks and crimes committed by the Jewish settlers and the Israeli occupation authorities.

“We call on the international community to protect the occupation of property and land of the Palestinian people and Palestinian prisoners who are detained without legal protection,” said Ambassador Zuhair during the celebration of the 57th Anniversary of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) at the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta on Monday.

He also called on countries that have not yet recognized the independence of the State of Palestine to immediately recognize its sovereignty as an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, which is the right of the Palestinian struggle.

“We reaffirm that the Palestinian people will remain in their own land, fighting for freedom, independence and sovereignty over their land, as well as the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” said Zuhair.

He said that Palestine really appreciates the Indonesian people and government for their continuous support for the Palestinian people.

“We appreciate the people and the government of the Republic of Indonesia, for their strong support that does not stop and will never stop for the Palestinian people,” concluded Zuhair.

The event was attended by the Middle East Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih; Member of the Indonesian House of Representatives and General Chairperson of GAMKI, Williem Wandikk, the General Chairperson of PBNU, KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf; BAZNAS Commissioner, Dr. Zainulbahar Noor SE, MEc; and Dr. Ali Hasan Al-Bahar.

In addition, there are representatives of leaders from humanitarian agencies for Palestine, namely the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), BSMI, and so on. Likewise, several Palestinian refugees were present in Indonesia.

On January 1, 1965, Fatah, also known as the Palestine National Liberation Movement, launched its first commando attack against Israel, which became the basis for the start of the armed struggle for the liberation of Palestine.

Fatah is the largest Palestinian political faction that forms the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which is recognized as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)