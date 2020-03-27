All Mosques in Pakistan Hold Congregational Prayers

Islamabad, MINA – Cerics in Pakistan said that all mosques in the area will remain open for the five-time mandatory prayers and Friday prayers. It was announced by the Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

A meeting of prominent scholars from all schools of thought was held in Karachi, as they discussed various issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone must have ablution from their homes,” he said, adding, “Sunnah prayers before and after prayers are also performed at home.” Thus quoted from Samaa TV on Friday.

The announcement came as the number of victims of the virus rose to eight, with more than 1,000 infected across Pakistan.

This situation prompted the provincial government to close schools, markets, restaurants, and other public places.

Many countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have suspended congregational prayers and Friday prayers.

Many prominent figures in Pakistan, including President Arif Alvi, urged the clerics to suspend worship activities at the mosque.

Mufti Muneeb, also asked the preachers to give a short sermon.

He also advised pilgrims to keep taking precautions to protect themselves from virus outbreaks.

“Take the carpet out of the mosque and mop the floor regularly,” said the cleric, adding that hand sanitizers must also be installed at each entrance of the mosque.

“Those who suffer from viruses, coughs or fever should not come to the mosque, Muneeb said. People over 50 also have to pray at home,” he added.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, another prominent cleric, said that it is obligatory for every Muslim to take preventative measures against the virus.

He advised people to draw closer to God and ask forgiveness for their sins. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)