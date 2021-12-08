Algeria to Host Conference for Palestinian Factions

Algiers, MINA – Algeria is to host a conference for all Palestinian factions in the near future, according to an official Algerian media channel on Monday.

The announcement followed a meeting in Algiers earlier on Monday between visiting Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Tebboune announced in a joint press conference with Abbas that his country will pay the amount of 100 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority, adding that it falls in line with his country’s unwavering support for the Palestine cause, Palinfo reported.

Algeria, which will host the Arab summit in March 2022, will seek to adopt a unified Arab stand on the Palestinian question, the Algerian president underlined.

Meanwhile, Hamas Movement on Tuesday issued a statement welcoming the Algerian invitation for a meeting for the Palestinian factions.

The statement highly valued the Algerian stands in support of the Palestine cause and its people’s right of resistance and liberation.

The Movement said that it welcomed any Arab or Islamic effort to unify Palestinian ranks and end the internal division.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)