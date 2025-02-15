SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

6 Views

Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)

London, MINA – Saudi Arabia has announced that alcohol will not be sold at the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in five cities across the Kingdom.

“As with our climate, this is a dry country. At present, we do not allow alcohol, but there is plenty of enjoyment to be had without it. It is not 100 percent necessary,” said Saudi Ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, in an interview with British digital radio station LBC News, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

“If you want to drink after leaving, that’s your choice, but for now, we do not provide alcohol,” he added.

Emphasizing cultural differences, Al Saud stated that Saudi Arabia is happy to accommodate visitors within its borders. However, he stressed that the country is not willing to change its culture for others.

Also Read: 90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

In December 2024, FIFA officially announced Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. This decision makes Saudi Arabia the second Middle Eastern nation to host the prestigious international football tournament, following Qatar in 2022.

The tournament will take place across 15 stadiums in Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, the capital Riyadh, and the planned city of Neom. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Reject Trump Plan, Spanish PM: Real Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza

TagAlcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia Host World Cup

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
International

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • 11 hours ago
Load More
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 06:46 WIB
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
Europe

US Sanction against ICC Threatens Court’s Independence: EU

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 07:13 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:06 WIB
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Indonesia

Trump’s Plan to Expel Gaza Residents, ARI-BP: A Major Crime

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:09 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us