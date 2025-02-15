Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

London, MINA – Saudi Arabia has announced that alcohol will not be sold at the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in five cities across the Kingdom.

“As with our climate, this is a dry country. At present, we do not allow alcohol, but there is plenty of enjoyment to be had without it. It is not 100 percent necessary,” said Saudi Ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, in an interview with British digital radio station LBC News, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

“If you want to drink after leaving, that’s your choice, but for now, we do not provide alcohol,” he added.

Emphasizing cultural differences, Al Saud stated that Saudi Arabia is happy to accommodate visitors within its borders. However, he stressed that the country is not willing to change its culture for others.

In December 2024, FIFA officially announced Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. This decision makes Saudi Arabia the second Middle Eastern nation to host the prestigious international football tournament, following Qatar in 2022.

The tournament will take place across 15 stadiums in Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, the capital Riyadh, and the planned city of Neom. []

