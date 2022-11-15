Al-Quds Ambassador: Writing for Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque 

Al-Quds Ambassador Ali Farkhan Tsani said that writing could be a struggle for santri (someone who follows Islamic religious education in pesantren (Islamic boarding schools) to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

He delivered it when giving Writing Guidance themed “Al-Aqsa Literacy for World Civilization” for santri of the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Muhajirun Al-Fatah Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung on Saturday.

“One of Allah’s graces is that He makes humans able to write. With this ability, they can explain their thoughts so that their writings can be read by other people and the next generation, especially about Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” said Ali Farkhan, alumni of Mu’asasah Al-Quds Ad-Dauliyyah Shana’a, Yaman.

“Writings can be in the form of articles or poetry containing ideas about conditions, facts, hopes or opinions about Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” he added.

He said, in order to write about Al-Aqsa and Palestine, santri must read a lot of appropriate references, for example the Aqsa Mosque Book, 40 Hadiths about Palestine, including interpretations of verses related to Al-Aqsa.

In the final session, the santri were given the opportunity for 30 minutes to write an article or poem themed Al-Aqsa. Their work will be included in the selection of the National-level Article Writing Competition organized by the Aqsa WoRking Group (AWG) in the momentum of the Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) November 2022 and then they will receive further guidance to take part in the competition if their writing meets the criteria. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)