Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross

Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Saturday released a seventh group of six Israeli captives as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Palinfo reported.

The two Israeli captives, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu were loaded into a Red Cross vehicle after being brought to a stage by al-Qassam fighters in front of a crowd of civilians in Rafah, southern Gaza. Soon after, the Israeli military confirmed that the two had been taken to Israel.

A few hours later, Red Cross representatives received three Israeli captives during a similar handover parade in the central city of Nuseirat. They were Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, and Omer Wenkert.

A sixth Israeli prisoner, Hisham al-Sayed, was handed over without any ceremony in Gaza City.

Also Read: Hamas Affirms Ready to Release All Israeli Captives at Once

Sayed is a 37-year-old Bedouin Israeli soldier who entered the Gaza Strip in April 2015 and was captured by the al-Qassam Brigades.

In exchange, the Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) are expected to release 602 Palestinian prisoners today, including 50 with life sentences and 47 who were imprisoned after being released as part of a 2011 prisoner exchange deal.

The 108 people released by the IOA will be immediately expelled from the occupied Palestinian territories, and will not be able to return to their homes. Among them is Nael al-Barghouthi, the longest-serving political prisoner in Palestine and the world, who spent nearly 45 years behind bars.

Many of the Palestinian prisoners released in recent weeks showed signs of torture and ill-treatment and reported being beaten and mistreated until the very last moments before being released. []

Also Read: Red Cross Confirms Receipt of Shiri Bibas’ Body from Hamas: Israeli Official

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

