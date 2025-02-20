SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Qassam Brigades Announces Handover of Israeli Hostages’ Bodies

Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida announced that the bodies of the Bibas family and Israeli prisoner Oded Lifshitz will be handed over on Thursday as part of a ceasefire exchange deal, Palinfo reported.

He said that they were all alive before an Israeli airstrike “intentionally” targeted their place of detention, which holds Israel responsible for their deaths.

Earlier on Wednesday, Quds Brigades spokesman Abu Hamza announced that the body of Israeli prisoner Oded Lifshitz would be handed over on Thursday as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

Abu Hamza said that Lifshitz was killed in a deliberate Israeli attack during the Gaza genocide. []

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

