Ahead of Hajj Season, Beware of Hot Weather in Saudi Arabia

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Muslim Association for Hajj and Umrah Organizers of the Republic of Indonesia (Amphuri), Firman M Nur appealed to the pilgrims to be aware of the extreme hot weather in Saudi Arabia. Mentioned, the temperature can reach 40s degrees Celsius.

“You know, the current hajj is in the peak of summer. The current conditions are 40, 41, to 45 degrees,” said Firman in an online discussion held by the Merdeka Barat 9 Forum with the theme “Amanah Fund, Haji Mabrur” on Tuesday according to a statement received by MINA.

Firman said that during the wukuf on Arafah Day in July, the temperature could reach 50 degrees Celsius.

“The next three to four weeks or the peak during wukuf in Arafah can be 45 to 50 degrees, therefore, pilgrims maintain their stamina and physical condition. Thus, the congregation can maximally fulfill the 5th pillar of Islam,” he explained.

“Congregants need to pay attention to their physical health and stamina, so they can perform all stages of the hajj to the fullest,” he said.

Saudi Arabia after two years of limiting the number of pilgrims performing the pilgrimage, this year, has again opened its doors to pilgrims from all over the world. (T/RE1)

